RUMOR: Phoebe Waller-Bridge To Be The Next Indiana Jones But Director Denies It

ATTENTION: THE FOLLOWING REPORT IS A RUMOR. PLEASE TAKE THE FOLLOWING POST WITH A GRAIN OF SALT.



It’s no secret that the upcoming Indiana Jones 5 has had a rough development. Production originally began in 2016 with Steven Speilberg set to direct and David Koepp to write the screenplay; But Koepp left in 2019 with Jonathan Kasdan taking over writing duties and Spielberg leaving in 2020 over “creative differences” with his former protégé Kathleen Kennedy. The film has also revived multiple delays over its development and will finally land in theaters next year.







Now we have some potential news that gives us a clearer idea of what we may be getting in the long waited 2023 “finale” to the Harrison Ford legacy of the series. According to a rumor via Daily Mail claims that the film’s co-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Known for Fleabag, Solo: A Star Wars Story and No Time To Die) will take up the mantel at the end of the film and become the new face of the franchise.







The story goes that Phoebe will play a young adventurer named Helena, who is revealed to be Indiana Jones’ Goddaughter, and at the film we will see Dr. Jones die and pass his whip and hat to the young prodigy.



The source is also quoted saying: “There’s everything you’d want; Nazis, fighting on top of a moving train, a chase sequence through a parade and Indy using his bullwhip to fight bad guys with guns. The film is being shown to test audiences. No one knows which ending they will use.“

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny director James Mangold insists that none of the rumors are true.

“One more time. No one is ‘taking over’ or replacing Indy or donning his hat nor is he being ‘erased’ thru some contrivance- and he never was, not not in any cut or script – but trolls will troll – that’s how they get their clicks. And please don’t exhaust me pointing out how once in a while a troll is ‘right.’ Even a blind squirrel finds a nut now & then. All one has to do is look at set photos & interviews & u get enough info to make wild guesses about a movie plot.“

It seems that someone from 4Chan (take that as you will) has also said they saw a screening and they outlined the film. What’s interesting is that some of it aligns with the trailer that just posted. His post on 4Chan was made in the middle of November, a couple of weeks before the trailer.

I would say “Spoilers ahead” but the director claims it’s all untrue. Here’s what was said:

“Indiana Jones 5 has had test screenings and I attended one. The reason he’s claiming it didn’t is because basically everyone at my showing hated it.

– Marion appears toward the beginning of the movie and encourages Indy to come out of retirement for one last adventure. Mutt is mentioned but not seen in this scene.

– Sallah appears for one scene (you can see him wearing a fez on the right of the pic)

Phoebe Waller Bridge is playing “Helena Brody”, the granddaughter of Marcus Brody, and is quite possibly one of the most annoying characters put to screen. I wouldn’t be surprised if she wrote her own lines. She constantly lectures Indy about his “privilege”.

– Harrison looks like he doesn’t want to be there the entire movie.

– Mads Mikkelsen is playing a younger version of Toht from the first film and he does a decent job.

– Antonio Banderas is probably the best part of this movie and thats probably the only reason his character’s death had any impact. he sacrifices himself to save Indy and Helena right before they get sent back in time.

The main McGuffin is a golden clock that’s the key to an ancient time portal. A group of neo-Nazis is trying to track it down before Indy can. First they go to ancient Rome for a bit but they go back through and end up in 1933.

– A significant chunk of the movie is set in 1933 and the main “trio” is old Indy, Helena, and younger Indy.

– In my screening, the movie ends with young Indy sacrificing himself to save Helena, causing old Indy to fade away like Marty does in BTTF. Helena picks up his hat and the movie ends with a montage of her in iconic Indiana Jones scenes set to the John Williams score.

– The movie also had a “Helena will return” thing at the end sort of like what Marvel movies do.“







Oddly enough many of what has been said lines up with well known YouTube leaker channel “Overlord DVD” as back in 2021 he gave similar details about the plans for the upcoming sequel. Even mentioning that there would possibly be a follow-up television series for Disney Plus (which also has had recent rumors of being in the works).



If these details of the film are correct and due line up with what Overlord DVD has said then the film most likely will be seen as the Indiana Jones equivalent to The Last Jedi as, according to him, many of the supposed test screenings have not done well.

Right now the director says it isn’t true so we will believe what he says. For Mangold’s sake, and for the sake of fans, I hope he is telling the truth.



What do you think? Do you believe Lucasfilm may replace Indiana Jones with Helena going forward?



Source: Daily Mail, Comicbook.com, Cosmic Book News