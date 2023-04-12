Rumor: Pedro Pascal Unhappy With The Mandalorian Direction Could Leave The Show







A new ‘Star Wars’ rumor is swirling around the internet today. According to Jeff Sneider of the Hot Mic Podcast, Pedro Pascal isn’t happy with the direction of ‘The Mandalorian’. It also ties into the rumors that Kathleen Kennedy and Jon Favreau aren’t always seeing eye to eye.

Sneider claims that his sources have told him that “Favreau and Kennedy haven’t been seeing eye-to-eye for quite some time now, and it’s mainly due to the fact they rushed Din Djarin and Grogu’s reunion.”

Initially, the plan was said to be Din Djarin and Grogu reuniting with the third season of “The Mandalorian,” and Pascal is allegedly not happy that it was changed to take place in “The Book of Boba Fett” instead.

It’s also rumored that Pascal could leave the show after the third season, and some speculate that Din Djarin could be killed off.

Given how Executive Producer Rick Famuyiwa is out there saying that the title of “The Mandalorian” can be anyone. It’s pretty clear that they might indeed shift the show onto one of the other characters, likely Bo Katan.

Again, this is just a rumor. If true, it will likely not go over well. Season 3 has not been as good as previous seasons, and the viewership is tanking. Baby Yoda isn’t enough to pull this one out of the Sarlacc pit.

Source: Epic Stream, SFF Gazette