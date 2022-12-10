RUMOR: Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron Script Was “A Mess”

ATTENTION: THE FOLLOWING REPORT IS A RUMOR. PLEASE TAKE THE FOLLOWING STORY WITH A GRAIN OF SALT.



In 2020 Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy announced that writer and director Patty Jenkins, known for her time with the Wonder Woman franchise at Warner Bros., would be writing and directing a Star Wars film entitled Rogue Squadron (not to be confused with the video game series of the same name) for a 2023 release.

However, in late 2021 it was announced that due to “scheduling conflicts” between this and her Wonder Woman 3 project at Warner Bros. Patty left the project and since then the film has been put on hold and removed from Lucasfilm’s release schedule.



Following her departure whispers of “creative differences” began to be spread as that is usually what happens at Lucasfilm whenever someone “steps down” from a project.







However, a new rumor suggests that there may have been more to that story then what was originally let on to be.



On John Rocha’s The Hot Mic Podcast on YouTube he sat down with film critic and industry insider Jeff Sneider. While the two spoke on various different topics the subject of Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron came up. Surprisingly Sneider had some interesting information regarding why that film was shelved. He said:



“Here’s the thing, I’ve heard some things about Patty Jenkins. I’ve heard she’s a nightmare. I’m sorry, I hate to be the guy who’s calling a woman a name, I get it, ‘oh my God!’ But listen, I’ve said that about countless male directors, too.”



“I’ve heard that everything that she turned in with Wonder Woman 3 was like, y’know, a mess. I heard that Star Wars: Rogue Squadron was a mess. Like, what do you want from me? I don’t know what you want me to say! That’s what I’ve heard.”



This rumor does seem to line up with another rumor that Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 3 project at Warner Bros. was also recently canceled and that she “walked off” after rejecting her treatment for the film. Ironic since WW3 was the film she supposedly left Rogue Squadron to make instead.

Aside from two now seemingly canceled projects her only other upcoming film is the mystery/comedy Poolman in which she will be serving as producer.



What do you think? Was it a good thing Rogue Squadron got shelved or is this some sort of conspiracy theory to try and discredit her? Let us know your thoughts.



Source: StarWars.Net