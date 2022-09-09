There are currently no plans to greenlight any more theatrical Star Wars movies, according to reports. So it sounds like The Force has been relegated to direct-to-TV for now.

The word from Hollywood industry insider Matthew Belloni is that Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy won’t be greenlighting any more Star Wars movies until at least 2024. The info came from Belloni’s Puck News newsletter, and was posted to the /r/StarWarsLeaks subreddit by user PoetAnderson33.

The rumor states that Kennedy won’t make any D23 announcements for a theatrical Star Wars movie this year. This would seemingly place the long-rumored Rian Johnson Star Wars trilogy back into limbo.

Other Star Wars films that seem to be in limbo include Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron movie and Taika Waititi’s untitled Star Wars film.

Disney may be a bit hesitant to take put Star Wars back in movie theaters after the declining box office numbers for the sequel trilogy, and the box office failure of Solo: A Star Wars Story. Film after film, Disney’s Star Wars sequel trilogy saw diminishing returns and fiercely divided audiences. Solo, on the other hand, was the first true flop in the franchise’s history.

Again, neither scenario makes a good case to take Star Wars back to theaters when the franchise has been much better received on Disney+ overall. Things seem to still be moving forward at the streamer, with Squid Game’s Lee Jung-Jae being cast for The Acolyte.

[Source: reddit]