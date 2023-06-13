Rumor: New Ticketed After Hours Holiday Party Is Coming To Disney’s Hollywood Studios







A new rumor has Walt Disney World offering two after-hours, ticketed holiday events this season. The first one is the traditional Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party at the Magic Kingdom, and a second option would be offered at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Recently, Disney announced that all their Hollywood Studios and Disney After Hours ticketed event dates had sold out. The theme park would likely be counting on the popularity to sell out a special holiday event at the same park.

According to WDWMagic, the popular Jingle Bell, Jingle BAM!, would finally return to the park with this offering.

It makes sense as people would come to ride the attractions with lower wait times. Since Toy Story Land and Galaxy’s Edge opened, the park has become much busier. People have proven they would pay extra for access. Disney wants more ways to squeeze money from guests, and a new holiday offering would do that.

Disney could also leverage some special “Life Day” attractions at Galaxy’s Edge if they wished. That would also bring in ‘Star Wars’ fans—or special toy-themed holiday offerings at Toy Story Land.

Personally, I would love to see some offerings geared to match the retro decorations around the park. Some classic Hollywood heyday parades or shows.

Right now, it’s all rumor. Only the Jingle Bell, Jingle BAM! return, has been mentioned. The rest is just me speculating on speculation.

If any announcement is made, it will likely be this week as Disney is making it a week full of Halfway to the Holidays announcements.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!

Source: WDWMagic