Rumor: New Mickey and Minnie Vera Bradley Print Coming Next Month

I have a rumor for the Disney Vera Bradley fans. A source has recently told me about a new Mickey and Minnie themed Vera Bradley line coming out on or around September 15, 2022.
No image has been provided but I was told that it would “go well with black” whatever that means. I know there will be a triple zip hipster, plush throw, campus backpack, Whimsy items, purse charm, a tote, and some other silhouettes.
At the time the source did not see the actual print yet, but said the promotional image was Mickey and Minnie kissing. Again I have not seen it so it’s all rumor and I’m passing it along.
When I get more information I will be posting it.
Wanted to give a heads up to fellow Disney Vera Bradley fans, but keep in mind it’s all rumor.
