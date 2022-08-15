Rumor: New Mickey and Minnie Vera Bradley Print Coming Next Month

I have a rumor for the Disney Vera Bradley fans. A source has recently told me about a new Mickey and Minnie themed Vera Bradley line coming out on or around September 15, 2022.

No image has been provided but I was told that it would “go well with black” whatever that means. I know there will be a triple zip hipster, plush throw, campus backpack, Whimsy items, purse charm, a tote, and some other silhouettes.

At the time the source did not see the actual print yet, but said the promotional image was Mickey and Minnie kissing. Again I have not seen it so it’s all rumor and I’m passing it along.

When I get more information I will be posting it.

Wanted to give a heads up to fellow Disney Vera Bradley fans, but keep in mind it’s all rumor.

What do you think? Comment and let us know.