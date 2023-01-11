RUMOR: New Jon Favreau Lead Star Wars Show In Development

ATTENTION: THE FOLLOWING REPORT IS A RUMOR. PLEASE TAKE THE FOLLOWING STORY WITH A GRAIN OF SALT.



When The Mandalorian first premiered in late 2019, around the time the Star Wars brand had been damaged due to the mixed reception of the Sequel Trilogy, it sparked some hope in the Star Wars fandom who believed the magic had gone.







The series followed a brand new protagonist who was from the planet Mandalore, a world that had become popular in the Dave Filoni lead Clone Wars television series. The series became in instant hit with audiences and became one of the most viewed shows on the then new streaming service Disney+.







Since then multiple shows had popped up in this post-Return of the Jedi timeframe with the Book of Boba Fett releasing last year (albeit with a mixed reception) and both the Ahsoka and Skeleton Crew shows currently in development. A series titles Rangers of the New Republic was planned but however ended up canceled.







Not it appears that another show in the now ever growing Mando-verse could be in development. According to The Direct industry insider Daniel Richtman stated that a series called ‘Ghost Track 17’ is currently in development and will be helmed by both Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.



The insider didn’t reveal anything about the show’s plot or characters, so we can only make assumptions as to what it could be about until we hear further details.







Both Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have for the most part taken the reigns at Lucasfilm, at least on the Disney+ front. The duo have received much appreciation from fans and many hope they co-run Lucasfilm in the future, but that has yet to be seen.



The Mandalorian Season 3 is set to begin airing exclusively on Disney+ beginning March 1st.



