Rumor: New $750 Disney Dining Promo Card Rolling Out Tomorrow

Sources are telling me that a new Disney Dining Promo Card will be releasing tomorrow for bookings Summer 2023. Now this is not the Disney Dining plan but more like the card they offered to United Kingdom guests last year. It’s basically like a gift card you can use on select dining or beverage items (both quick service and table service) and it has a daily limit from what I have heard.

This is not the Disney Dining Plan, but it’s “free” money for food so it’s better than nothing I guess. Disney still hasn’t brought back the Disney Dining Plan since COVID led to park closures. They did say they were planning on brining it back but have not yet done so. I hope this isn’t their version of “brining it back.”

Of course there will likely be a booking requirement in place to get the card and I’m sure the amount will vary depending on where you stay. If it’s $750 that’s probably the maximum allotment for those in the more expensive hotels and those in the cheaper locations will probably get less.

This is not the same thing as free dining or the Dining Plan as you are given a limit per day. It’s like a meal and snack a day (depending on how many are in your group.) It’s likely it will only be available to those not using other discounts, like some dining promotions were in the past.

The alleged Disney Promo Card will be dropping tomorrow morning along with some other discounts. Keep your eyes peeled for that and if you are interested, get your travel agent on speed dial.

