RUMOR: Matt Smith Offered Role Of Marvel’s Mr. Fantastic







ATTENTION: THE FOLLOWING REPORT IS A RUMOR. PLEASE TAKE THE FOLLOWING STORY WITH A GRAIN OF SALT.



The Marvel Cinematic Universe has not only taken many recent blows at the box office but also from Hollywood talent itself. The continued strikes from both the screenwriters and actors plague many a production, causing many delays and cancelations.







One of Marvel’s upcoming films, The Fantastic Four, is one of those projects affected. Originally meant to begin principal photography in June of 2024, the actor’s strike is preventing auditions and casting decisions.



But it appears that Marvel was close to signing a deal to play Mr. Fantastic, at least according to a new rumor. Industry insider Daniel Richtman has apparently stated that English actor Matt Smith had been approached to play the role of Reed Richards just before the actor’s strike.



Matt Smith is probably best known for playing the iconic British television character Doctor Who from 2010 – 2013. He also currently stars in HBO’s House of the Dragon and appeared in the 2022 SONY-produced Spider-Verse film Morbius (of which briefly became a meme).







Shortly after the rumor was circulated online, Streamer Entertainment reached out to Smith’s reps, and they declined that he had been cast in the film.



“We have independently confirmed with Matt Smith’s reps that, as of June 28th, 2023, he was not cast as Reed Richards in the upcoming Fantastic Four film.“



However, despite the denial that he had been cast in the film, it doesn’t dismiss the claim that he had been offered the role or that any discussions had taken place beforehand.



While Smith might not end up being Reed Richards in the final film, he isn’t the only name that has come up. Earlier this year, it had been reported that Adam Driver was approached to play the role.







Many fans still hope that John Krasinski (who played him in Doctor Strange 2) will be able to return to the role.



What do you think? Would Matt Smith make a good Reed Richards? Let us know.



Sources: Comicbookmovie, The Direct