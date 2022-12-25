RUMOR: Mary Elizabeth Winstead To Play Hera Syndulla In ‘Ahsoka’

ATTENTION: THE FOLLOWING REPORT IS A RUMOR. PLEASE TAKE THE FOLLOWING STORY AS A GRAIN OF SALT.



The upcoming Ahsoka mini series for Disney+ is one of the most anticipated Star Wars shows in a while. A spin-off from the popular Mandalorian series the show will follow Ahsoka Tano (Played by: Rosario Dawson) set after the events of Return of the Jedi as she and Sabine Wren (Played by: Natasha Liu Bordizzo) go searching for the missing Jedi Ezra Bridger (Played by: Eman Esfandi). Darth Vader (Played by: Hayden Christiansen) is also said to appear.







The series serves as a follow-up to the Star Wars: Rebels animated series that aired on Disney XD for four seasons from 2014 – 2018. The series served as a replacement for the popular Star Wars: The Clone Wars series until it was later revived for a seventh season.







One other popular character from that series, Hera Syndulla, is also implied to appear. She is captain of the freight ship The Ghost and is the lover deceased Jedi Kanan Jarrus and mother of their son Jacen.



Well now it appears that, at least according to a new report, that actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead, will be portraying the single mother ship captain.







Winstead is perhaps best known for her portrayal of Ramona Flowers in 2010’s Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, but she has also appeared in other films such as the 2011 The Thing, 2012’s Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter, 2016’s 10 Cloverfield Lane and 2020’s Birds of Pray.



Since Hera is a Twi’lek Winstead will probably be nearly unrecognizable underneath all that makeup and prosthetics.



The Ahsoka series is currently slated for sometime in 2023. As the series gets closer to release we will most likely get further details.



Are you looking forward to the latest installment in the Mando-verse?



Source: comingsoon.net



