RUMOR: Marvel’s Avengers Cancels She-Hulk And Other Future DLC?

ATTENTION: THE FOLLOWING REPORT IS A RUMOR. PLEASE TAKE THE FOLLOWING STORY WITH A GRAIN OF SALT.



Square Enix’s 2020 online-multiplayer action game Marvel’s Avengers has seemingly taken another hit with development post-launch content.







Not too long ago the game release a DLC update that added the Winter Soldier to the game as a playable character. However shortly after release gamers realized the update used asset swapping when it game to the character himself as his gameplay was identical to that of Captain America.







Now it appears that support for the game is being phased out by the game’s original developer. Earlier this year Square Enix sold off multiple of their western-based studios to the Embracer Group; That sale includes Marvel’s Avengers developer Crystal Dynamics.







The game’s next update was planned to be the powerful She-Hulk and would have included a completely original gameplay style that was different from her cousin The Incredible Hulk.



Well known Marvel’s Avengers leaker Miller Ross stated:



“Sources tell me that She-Hulk was in active development in late 2021 by mostly external partners and was shelved when Avengers shifted entirely in-house under design lead Brian Waggoner, a byproduct of the existing long-term strategy being overhauled.“



He would go on to say:



“The intention was to resume work on the character at a time when the team had sized up and could support development at a scale large enough to create wholly original gameplay, after a period of smaller content drops and onboarding improvement to demonstrate the title’s worthiness of further capital injections. Suffice to say, this did not ultimately come to pass.“







Aside from She-Hulk there were apparently meant to be three other characters; Those ones being Captain Marvel, Shuri and Ironheart. But due to this latest cancelation those may not be happening anymore either.

The game will go down to be one of the biggest failures in the history of Marvel video games, loosing Square Enix $200 Million. Popular YouTube critic AngryJoeShow gave the game a 4/10 calling it “repetitive and boring“.



What do you think? Is the future of Marvel’s Avengers dead going into 2023? Or will we get at least one more update before it’s all over?



Source: CBR