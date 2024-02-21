Rumor: Marvel Was Planning On Minimizing Kang Before Jonathan Majors Assault Charges







About a year ago, actor Jonathan Majors was accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari in New York City. After that, his case went to trial, and he was found guilty of two of the four charges against him. Disney, of course, dropped Majors from the MCU even though they were focused on his character Kang The Conqueror moving forward.

This has led to much speculation about what Marvel would do moving forward.

Would they recast Kang? Would they remove the character?

Now, a new article from The Hollywood Reporter is full of rumors and information about where the MCU might be headed. One such rumor is that Marvel plans to change the name of the fifth Avengers film. The film was to be called “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty,” but now it will be retitled to remove the character from the name.

Another rumor is that Disney had already been minimizing Major’s character prior to the incident due to the massive underperformance of “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.” Disney was banking on the popular comic character of Kang being in the film to drive up the box office, but it didn’t. Now, basing the direction of the MCU moving forward on the character may also be something Disney doesn’t want to risk.

Here is what THR said:

“Marvel is also cleaning up the creative mess left in the wake of Jonathan Majors… Marvel dropped Majors hours after the conviction and is rewriting those movies, which will now either minimize the character or excise him entirely. The first of the new Avengers movies, due out in 2026, was initially titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty but will be getting a new title to remove the character’s name, though sources say that even before Majors’ conviction, the studio was making moves to minimize the character after Quantumania underperformed, grossing $476 million.”

Of course, it is again a rumor. However, given the struggles of Marvel and Iger’s recent comments about putting out fewer films, it is likely that they will make changes to the MCU moving forward.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter