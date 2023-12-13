RUMOR: Marvel To Kill Off And Replace The Original Moon Knight







ATTENTION: THE FOLLOWING RPEORT IS A RUMOR. PLEASE TAKE THE FOLLOWING REPORT WITH A GRAIN OF SALT.



The world of comic books is in a rather unfavorable state with continued decline in sales in the mainstream demographic. Major publishers such as Marvel and DC have been struggling over the past decade due to multiple factors. Poorly planned storytelling, the competition with Japanese Manga, not lining up with the movies etc.



However, one notable change that has some longtime fans irked is the seemingly constant replacement of classic characters with newer versions. While it is true that characters and roles can change over time, a number of these choices have confused both fans and casual audiences. Classic chargers like Captain America, Thor, Iron Man, Hulk, Spider-Man, and more all no longer resemble their original selves. And now another character seems to be joining the list.







Earlier this year it was revealed that Ms. Marvel wouldn’t be the only character to die in 2023. The character of Moon Knight, a character who just recently received his own MCU series on Disney+, will also be meeting his untimely end. In the upcoming issue #30 of his series titled “The Last Days of Moon Knight” will see the original Marc Spector be killed off after nearly 50 years.



However, this is not the only thing being discussed. Just recently, pages from the upcoming comic have apparently leaked, showing not only his ultimate downfall but also his potential replacement. The character believed to become the new hero is Reese.







Reese is an African-American female vampire who made her first appearance in Moon Knight #1 in July of 2021. Another OC made seemingly for the purpose of replacing the older character. She is suspected to be the new face in the upcoming Vengeance of Moon Knight series slated for next year.



The comic book industry has recently come under fire over these numerous changes to classic characters. With the continued decline of sales and pushback from customers, perhaps it is time for them to reverse course before it’s too late.



Source: Cosmic Book News