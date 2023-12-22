RUMOR: Marvel To Develop ‘The Young Avengers’ As A Movie







ATTENTION: THE FOLLOWING REPORT IS A RUMOR. PLEASE TAKE THE FOLLOWING STORY WITH A GRAIN OF SALT.



The most recent film in the MCU lineup The Marvels is considered to be one of the biggest failures in Marvel history, with it being the lowest-earning MCU film and the first to make back less than its original budget. The film was criticized for its confusing plot, poor special effects, and for needing to watch the Ms. Marvel series on Disney+ when not everybody has that.







One of the few things to get some attention from the film was one of the post-credit scenes where Kamala Khan meets Kate Bishop from the Hawkeye series and proposes that they create their own team. This was a major hint at a Young Avengers spins-off project that would feature many of the recently introduced adolescent MCU characters.



Not much is currently known about when this supposed project will begin production or when it will be squeezed into the MCU timeline, but a recent report suggests what kind of project Marvel is aiming for. According to industry insider Daniel RPK the Young Avengers will be made into a film and not a Disney+ series as some head originally expected.







The supposed reasoning for this decision was due to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige wanting “significant events” in the MCU to have a theatrical setting. This makes sense as many casual Marvel fans don’t watch the Disney+ shows, only the films. While the shows themselves can be fun side stories, the only stories of major consequence should be in theaters to entice people to see them.



While the film is most likely far off, it isn’t known if fans would be willing to give Ms. Marvel another shot following the box office failure of The Marvels.



Source: LRM Online, Fandom Wire