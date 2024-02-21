RUMOR: Marvel & SONY Are Divided Over Spider-Man 4







ATTENTION: THE FOLLOWING REPORT IS A RUMOR. PLEASE TAKE THE FOLLOWING STORY WITH A GRAIN OF SALT.



SONY’s attempt to create their own Spider-Man cinematic universe has seemingly gone up in flames with the recent box office disaster that was Madame Web. As we speak, the future of the franchise is being called into question, with both Kraven the Hunter and Venom 3 already in the pipeline.



Now it appears that SONY may be seeking a quick solution to try and turn this all around, that being a fourth Tom Holland Spider-Man film. 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home was a massive hit with both critics and audiences, earning over $1.9 billion at the global box office. They are hoping that a follow-up may have the same success.







Well, that’s all easier said than done; as a new rumor from insider Daniel RPK, both SONY and Marvel are seemingly at odds in what direction to take the film in.



SONY reportedly wants the film to release as early as 2025 and will have a heavy focus on the multiverse since the last film did that. They would also possibly bring back Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield again. But Kevin Feige apparently wants to do a bit of a soft reboot with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, starting from square one and battling street-level crime. Feige also apparently wants a 2026 release date as opposed to 2025.







Whatever the case may be, it is true that neither the MCU nor SSU are in the best of places right now. 2023 saw a massive decline in terms of the MCU’s box office returns, with The Marvels being the first MCU film to actually lose money. Even if Marvel and SONY were to come to an agreement, it isn’t known how well that film will perform when compared to the previous installments.



What do you think? Do you want another big epic multiverse crossover like No Way Home? Or should they return to a more grounded approach with the character? Let us know.



