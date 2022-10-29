Rumor: Marvel Is Working on A Vision Series for Disney+

There is a new MCU rumor swirling in the pop culture sphere. Apparently Disney and Marvel are working on a new show featuring Vision called ‘Vision Quest,’ using the same play on words as was done with WandaVision. There was a Marvel storyline in West Coast Avengers by the same name with the White Vision.

The rumor comes from Jeff Sneider on his podcast The Hot Mic With Jeff Sneider and John Rocha. According to Sneider, Marvel is going to work setting up a writers room for the show as early as next week.

Deadline describes the show premise as:

“The Vision (Bettany) trying to regain his memory and humanity… While the focus is on Vision, word is there is a possibility for Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) to appear, which would make sense given how interconnected the two characters’ stories are in the MCU.”

They also indicated that the show would be overseen by the WandaVision writer, creator and executive producer Jac Schaeffer.

It makes sense given they have already seemingly been setting up the West Coast Avengers with some of their characters and choices. White Vision would be another cornerstone for that.

Another show featuring Vision and Wanda might also be beneficial as many were not happy about Wanda / Scarlet Witch’s fate in ‘Doctor Strange: The Multiverse of Madness.” Anything where they could to for both characters would likely be welcome.

Of course for now it’s just a rumor, but I would love to see Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen in a show together again.

Source: Deadline