RUMOR: Marvel Actors Being “Educated” To Not Offend China

Since 2019 Disney films have had a difficult time coming into China as struck censorship laws as well as Chinese COVID-19 policies have been somewhat of a hinderance for most Hollywood films the past couple of years.



However, recently China has begun to lift multiple COVID restrictions as has began releasing Disney backed films theatrically once more. The first major release being Avatar: The Way of Water this past December. But in a surprise twist multiple Marvel films will also be releasing in Chinese cinemas, more specifically Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.







But according to a recent report via the Hollywood Reporter, it appears there may be a catch to that. In a recent article highlighting the recent proxy fight between Disney CEO Bob Iger and Activist Investor Nelson Peltz, it was mentioned that Marvel actors will be told to watch their words and try to to upset the CCP.



The report reads:



“And China just agreed to give valuable release dates for Marvel movies generally. (Not only are we extremely unlikely to see any Chinese villains but presumably the talent will be well-schooled to watch their words.)“



It is known that movies like The Eternals and Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings were “banned” in China due to people connected to the film, specifically director Chloé Zhao and actor Simu Liu, having spoken ill about the Chinese Communist Party in the past.







This report does make one question Disney’s relationship with China, and the coincidence that their relationship seemingly ended when Bob Iger was forced out in 2020 but recently resumed when Iger was once again put in charge.







Could Iger have had an influence on Disney’s business dealings in the Chinese box office?



What do you think? Would Disney/Marvel actually try to “educate” their Marvel actors to try and not offend a foreign government?



Source: Bounding Into Comics



