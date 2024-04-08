RUMOR: KOTOR Remake No Longer PlayStation Exclusive?







ATTENTION: THE FOLLOWING REPORT IS A RUMOR. PLEASE TAKE THE FOLLOWING STORY WITH A GRAIN OF SALT.



Ever since its announcement in late 2021, the remake of the legendary action role playing game Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, there has been almost nothing but bad news. From the former writer of the game admitting to not being a fan of the source material, to the multiple delays, to moving studios from Asyre to Saber Interactive, to even rumors of cancellation over the announcement trailers being delisted, the dark side has clouded this game’s development.



Despite multiple rumors of its cancellation, fans have been assured that at least a handful of developers are actively working on it. We don’t know how much of the game has been reworked since its switch to a new studio or how much progress has even been made. All that we know is that the publisher behind the game, Embracer Group, has been in significant financial trouble lately, leading to them recently selling off Greabox Software to Take Two.







Now, after months of being in the fog, a new detail has apparently come out that sheds some light on the game’s current direction. In a recent report via insider Jeff Grubb, he stated that SONY, who was believed to have made a console exclusivity deal, will no longer be pursuing such an arrangement. Grubb says:



“My understanding is that Sony wants nothing to do with it anymore, which is why I thought it was dead. Obviously, though, Saber still seems very determined. And I have a lot of trust in Saber.“



This could mean one of two things. Either the exclusivity deal that SONY is said to have persuaded is no longer happening, making it a multi-platform title. Or SONY no longer wants to release the title on their system, leading them to release it on another platform, namely Xbox. Oddly enough, both the original release of KOTOR in 2003 and its 2004 sequel were original Xbox exclusives.







Whatever the circumstances, all we know is that Embracer is still trying to keep the project alive. Whether or not it ever releases is currently a mystery. But based on Embracer’s current financial state, it’s up in the air.



