RUMOR: Kingdom Hearts 4 To Release In 2025? Movie In Development?

The Kingdom Hearts franchise has become one of the most infamous in the JRPG genre of games due to its expansive story and collaboration with the entertainment giant Disney. The series began as a crossover between the world of Square Enix’s Final Fantasy series and Disney before eventually evolving into its own thing with other Square Enix and even Pixar characters entering the fold.







In April 2022, the fourth installment in the main game series was announced with a to-be-determined release date. Now, it appears that we may have a release window of the game thanks to industry insider DanielRPK.



He stated via a Patreon exclusive news update that the game has already been in development for the past four years and is expected to be released sometime next year. The release gap between Kingdom Hearts II and Kingdom Hearts III was roughly 13 years. Hopefully, this won’t be the same case.



Now, around the same time another Kingdom Hearts released, a rumor has surfaced with claims that a Kingdom Hearts film was in production. In a recent mailbag session via The DisInsider Mailbag, a section where their insiders answer reader questions when asked if Disney would make any adaptations of video games, one of their insured replied with:

“Well, to get one thing out the way, Disney is developing an animated Kingdom Hearts movie. While years back I had heard the idea was to do something on Disney+, more recently I have heard the goal would be big screen adaptation, but as of now, these are just rumblings and nothing has been greenlit. Disney may have more of an interest on actual gaming instead of developing movies based on video games. Prince of Persia and Need For Speed were both duds for Disney.“









What do you think? Do you think Kingdom Hearts 4 will be released next year? Do you think a Kingdom Hearts movie is in development? Or are these rumors a bunch of hot air? Let us know. While it is true that these are unnamed insiders with no public credentials this should be taken with a grain of salt. However, the idea of doing a Kingdom Hearts movie, while exciting, would probably make more sense as a television series. In 2022 a pilot for a canceled Kingdom Hearts series for the Disney Channel was released online. If they are indeed making a movie, we can only hope it stays faithful to the games.





