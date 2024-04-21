RUMOR: Kevin Feige Ordered Kamala Khan’s Death?







ATTENTION: THE FOLLOWING RPEORT IS A RUMOR. PLEASE TAKE THE FOLLOWING STORY WITH A GRAIN OF SALT.



In recent years Marvel, both in the comics and on the screen, have been pushing the character Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel. She has had multiple solo comic series, has been the star of her own Disney+ show, was the key character in the 2020 Avengers video game and was one of the main characters in 2023’s The Marvels. However, despite how many times they try the character never seems to stick with audiences.







In May of last year the teenage heroine was “killed off” in an issue of The Amazing Spider-Man. Her death was rather short-lived as only a couple months later, in July, she was brought back, this time with a new background as she was previously an Inhuman but was now made a Mutant like the X-Men. This change was not received well by fans of the character as they saw it as a complete retcon of who she was.



Now, we may know who decided to pull the trigger. In a recent interview on The Amazing Spider-Cast podcast, Marvel writer Cody Ziglar shared a story that Spider-Man writer Zeb Wells shared with him. He stated:



“Wells had told me months before the plan, which was, Kevin Feige was like, ‘Hey, I don’t do this very often but can you please do this to make things in line with Marvel because we have some stuff we want to do with Kamala,’ so he was like, ‘F*ck, I’m the guy that drew the short straw? People are going to be very mad that I have to kill Ms. Marvel.’“







However, shortly after the story broke a spokesperson at Marvel has denied the connection between the decision and Kevin Feige. But it should be noted that there is some evidence pointing to the contrary, meaning this could simply be a corporate diversion.



If this story has some truth to it, it does line up with Zeb Wells’s statement in April of last year that people were going to be very mad at him and that he was told to stay away from conventions fearing fan backlash.



There have been multiple rumors and speculations that Marvel wanted to change her to be a Mutant so that when she became part of the MCU, she could introduce audiences to Mutants, which would eventually bring in the X-Men. If this story is indeed true, then the reason why Kamala Khan’s backstory was altered was not due to Marvel Comics editors but the people over at Marvel Studios.







Due to the contradictory statements, we do not have a clear answer as to who ordered the changes, whether from Marvel Comics themselves or Marvel Studios. The fact is that Kamala Khan is now a Mutant and no longer an Inhuman. All we can do is wait and see how this plays out in the long run.



What do you think?



Source: Slash Film