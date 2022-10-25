RUMOR: Kathleen Kennedy Reportedly Told To Stop Announcing Projects

Over the past few years we have seen multiple Star Wars related projects get announced and then canceled. We’ve seen creatives come in but leave shortly afterwards, mostly due to “creative differences” between them and Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy.



Patty Jenkins’ Rouge Squadron film has been effectively put on hold, the Rain Johnson Trilogy has seen little to no advancement since its announcement five years ago and the Taika Waititi Star Wars project is also apparently having production issues.







Let’s also not forget that Phil Lord and Chris Miller were working on Solo and were unexpectedly were fired, we had Colin Trevorrow “leave” Episode IX shortly after the release of The Last Jedi, and perhaps the biggest one of all was when David Benioff and D.B. Weiss quit their own Star Wars Trilogy for a deal with Netflix instead.



One thing that has been seen is the lack of leadership at Lucasfilm, with Kathleen Kennedy seemingly handing out Star Wars projects like party favors. It’s been rumored that she announced the ‘Acolyte’ show by Leslye Headland without even consulting Bob Iger.





But now according to industry insider Matthew Belloni, Kathleen Kennedy “was advised by Disney to stop announcing projects and creative partners.” Meaning that someone from on top told her to keep quiet about any in-development projects.



This is most likely to try and avoid any future mishandlings like Rogue Squadron or the Rain Johnson Trilogy. Making an announcement only for it to be canceled later on, disappointing those who may have been looking forward to them.



It has also been reported that Lost co-creator, Damon Lindelo, is working on a Star Wars project as well, but we have had no announcement from Lucasfilm. If Kennedy was allowed to speak perhaps she would be announcing this. But if the librarian has indeed told her to keep quiet then we most likely won’t hear any more major announcements from her until Disney is sure the project is getting made.



Source: The Direct