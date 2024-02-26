RUMOR: Is Henry Cavill Joining The Marvel Cinematic Universe?







ATTENTION: THE FOLLOWING REPORT IS A RUMOR. PLEASE TAKE THE FOLLOWING REPORT WITH A GRAIN OF SALT.



With former Marvel director James Gunn moving from the MCU to helm the rebooted DC Cinematic Universe at Warner Bros. Discovery, there have been multiple Marvel actors reportedly interested in jumping ship to DC. This has happened in the past, with Zachary Levi going from Thor: The Dark World to Shazam! and Michael Keaton going from Spider-Man: Homecoming to The Flash.







Now there are multiple rumors and reports of a former DC Universe actor coming to the MCU. Henry Cavill, best known for playing Superman, has potentially been in talks with Marvel to join the nearly two-decade-long MCU franchise.



Given his British background, many have fan cast him as Captain Britain, the United Kingdom’s equivalent to Captain America. Some have even suggested Hyperion, the leader of Squadron Supreme. Cavill himself has commented on the fan castings and said that he would love the opportunity to play Captain Britain.







However, some of the sources who claim Cavill’s move to Marvel state that he may likely have accepted a role in the MCU’s version of the X-Men or the Fantastic Four. The two biggest rumored roles include replacing Hugh Jackman as Wolverine or even playing the evil Doctor Doom.



While some of these reports are somewhat contradictory, it is often said, “where there is smoke, there is fire.” While Deadpool & Wolverine is set to release this July, Cavill most likely won’t appear in that one.



We will also have to wait for more news on the Fantastic Four film to see if he is Doctor Doom in that one. Having the actor who played one of DC’s biggest heroes also play one of Marvel’s biggest villains feels almost natural.



What do you think? Should Henry Cavill join the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Let us know.



Source: Fandom Wire