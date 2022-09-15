Rumor: Indiana Jones Ride Reportedly Set For Refurbishment

The Indiana Jones Adventure ride (Originally called Indiana Jones and the Temple of the Forbidden Eye) is arguably one of the most exciting attractions at Disneyland in California. It has plenty of thrills, twists and turns that make any fan of the films feel like they are on an authentic Indy adventure.









The ride originally opened in the Spring of 1995 and has gone on to inspire two similar rides, the Temple of the Forbidden Skull in Tokyo Disneyland and the Dinosaur ride at Animal Kingdom. Sadly over the years the ride has suffered some wear and tear. But is seems that soon there may be some effort on Disney’s part to try and bring the ride back to the glory days.

An anonymous park guest on Reddit claimed to have spoken with a Cast Member (here called “CM”) about a possible refurbishment in the near future.



“I talked with a CM in-the-know a couple of days ago when i was in the park and we were discussing the state of the Indy ride. i was told that the ride will be undergoing a large refurb project starting towards the end of the year or early next, lasting ‘a few months’.”

“The CM didn’t have any specific detail to pass along other than it would fix a lot of broken things and restore a lot of the former glory to the ride. I asked about the cinder/ice machine effect, but overall things will be improved upon and repaired; I didn’t ask about the snake, the fog effects, fireball effects, and so on, so no details on that. “



“I was hesitant to press for too much info since the person seemed like they wanted to avoid talking too much about it, but the person did have a big smile to my reaction on being told, with me as a long-time fan of the ride and having ridden it when it opened back in 1995 when it was at the height of its functionality.”



Are you excited to hear that this beloved “treasure” will be brought back to its original glory? Are you ready to swing in on one of Indy’s biggest journeys?



Source: ITM