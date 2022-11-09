RUMOR: Indiana Jones Disney+ TV Series In Development

The Indiana Jones franchise is Lucasfilm’s second most successful franchise behind Star Wars. The idea of following an explorer on his adventures to find lost treasure while also fighting off hordes of bad guys really struck a chord with audiences of the time.







The series began with Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981 and continued with Temple of Doom in 1984 and The Last Crusade in 1989. The franchise also had a successful prequel television series on ABC The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles which aired from 1992 – 1993 and an additional four made-for-tv films from 1994 – 1996.







Many believed that the franchise was over until George Lucas reunited with his friend Steven Spielberg to bring audiences Kingdom of the Crystal Skull in 2008. Since then many fans believed the series ended on a sour note. But not only is an untitled fifth film in development for 2023, but it seems like we may be getting a new TV series.



According to Variety, one of their sources came to them with news about a brand new Indiana Jones television series that is currently in development for Disney Plus. With Lucasfilm making multiple Star Wars shows as well as a brand new Willow series it would make sense for them to try and branch out into Indiana Jones as well.







Not much is currently known about the series. It could be a brand new series of adventures following Indiana Jones during the original trilogy’s era with a new actor (Chris Pratt has often been named in this discussion). Or it could follow the rumored ending to Indiana Jones 5 with Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s character replacing Indy going forward.



If such a series is indeed in development hopefully they have someone who is willing to respect the source material unlike some of Lucasfilm’s recent Star Wars shows.



What do you think? What would you like from an Indiana Jones television series?



[Source: Variety]



