Rumor: House Based on Dueling Dragons Is Coming To Halloween Horror Nights?







Halloween Horror Nights are quickly approaching, and we have another rumor about what might be coming this year to the event. According to HHN365 on Twitter, an extinct attraction might be returning from the dead as a Halloween house during the event.

An original house based on the extinct Islands of Adventure attraction “Dueling Dragons” is rumored to be coming to HHN 32. Would you be excited for this house? 🔥🧊 pic.twitter.com/MvEYqsdL1a — HHN 365 (@HHN365) June 26, 2023

For those unfamiliar with the Dueling Dragons coaster, I will explain. Dueling Dragons were located at Universal Orlando’s Islands of Adventure park. It featured two coasters that were intertwined together and were meant to be two dragons chasing and racing each other.

When the Wizarding World of Harry Potter opened in the Islands of Adventure Park, the coaster was renamed the Dragon Challenge. The dragons were then identified as ones from the Wizarding World of Harry Potter with one coaster being a Hungarian Horntail and the other labeled the Chinese Fireball.

The attraction was closed in September of 2017, and Hagrids Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure was built in the location where the racing coasters once stood, opening in 2019.

One can see why Universal Orlando Park fans might be excited over the lost attraction’s “return” to the parks. Of course, it is only a rumor. There are many rumors going on right now about what might come to Halloween Horror Nights this year. For some reason, the people behind the event aren’t being as forthcoming with announcements as they have in other years. Now rumors are starting to pop up as fans try to guess what could be coming to the fan-favorite event this year. Until something is officially announced, we don’t actually know for sure, so “take it with a grain of salt.”

What do you think? Is it true or not?

Comment and let us know!