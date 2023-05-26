RUMOR: Halle Berry Returning As Storm For Deadpool 3







ATTENTION: THE FOLLOWING REPROT IS A RUMOR. PLEASE TAKE THE FOLLOWING STORY WITH A GRAIN OF SALT.



Deadpool 3 has recently begun filming and many fans see it as one last hurrah for the Fox X-Men franchise that began nearly a quarter of a century ago. Not only will Deadpool be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but we will see Hugh Jackman as the iconic Wolverine one last time (again).







Not much is known about the plot other than rumors surrounding connections to the Loki Disney+ series with the Time Variance Authority or TVA and Owen Wilson’s Agent Mobius rumored to appear. One possibility revolves around the Continuity Stone.







But now we may know another X-Men veteran who might be appearing in the upcoming sequel. Halle Berry, known for playing Storm in multiple X-Men films, recently shared a photo on her Twitter account of her with white dyed hair and text saying, “Patience takes practice“.

patience takes practice 😉 pic.twitter.com/MpjSV84xuJ — Halle Berry (@halleberry) May 24, 2023

With filming for Deadpool 3 underway, it could be a hint at her return. Storm is one of the more popular X-Men characters, and seeing her return is sure to make fans happy. Her inclusion could lead to a potential romance with Wolverine as the characters do have a history both in film and in the comics/cartoons.





Perhaps with Berry’s potential inclusion, we may see other past Marvel actors return if we are indeed dealing with the Multiverse. Similar to the Doctor Strange from last year’s sequel, where Patrick Stewart’s Professor X appeared, we could definitely get a sort of reunion with the X-Men cast. Or perhaps beyond that with other unexpected appearances and surprises.



What do you think? Is Halle Berry returning as Storm? Will more members of Fox’s X-Men appear in Deadpool 3? Will other past Marvel actors make cameo appearances in the third Deadpool film?



Source: comicbook.com