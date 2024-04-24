Rumor: George Lucas Could Return To Lucasfilm / Disney For A Star Wars Series?







There is a new rumor that George Lucas could return to Lucasfilm to do a new Star Wars live-action series. I want to clarify that this is a rumor, and nothing has been confirmed. It comes from what someone claims they heard, but the source is someone who worked in and around ‘Star Wars.’

YouTuber Star Wars Theory posted a clip where he was interviewing Roger Christian. Christian had worked on “Star Wars: A New Hope,” “Star Wars: Return of the Jedi,” and “Star Wars: The Phantom Menace.” During the clip Christian just drops that he heard that George Lucas was returning to a galaxy far, far away.

He said:

“But I think he’s coming back, you know, I’m pretty sure now that he’s doing a series. I think that they’re now bringing him into the fold. From what I hear, cause there’s a Star Wars live-action series coming. I’ve got a strong suspicion that George will have something to do with that. That’s what my thinking is, and I might be prophesizing….that’s what I had heard and read.”

He continues, “I don’t know anything apart from I’m prophesizing that might happen. Because you’ve seen, he’s been very physically present there. He’s been down on the sets and everything…”

He stresses that he is “prophesizing” it and that he doesn’t know anything, but he seemed more confident at first. I’m not sure if he realized he spilled the beans or if he really is just saying this because he personally thinks it’s happening and not because someone told him.

He also says he “heard and read.”

You can watch the clip here.

This is one to take with a huge “grain of salt.” Personally, I would love it to be true, but this isn’t enough to convince me that it is.

It would be a very smart move by Disney and Lucasfilm, but I don’t know if Lucas would come back, as he’s almost 80 years old.

