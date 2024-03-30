RUMOR: Finn Jones To Return As Iron First In The MCU?







ATTENTION: THE FOLLOWING REPORT IS A RUMOR. PLEASE TAKE THE FOLLOWING STORY WITH A GRAIN OF SALT.



The return of Charlie Cox as Daredevil has been met with much positivity from fans. The Marvel Netflix shows were fairly popular with five standalone shows (Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist and Punisher) with a crossover series The Defenders. Initially not fitting into Marvel’s plans the shows are now being integrated into MCU canon.







Following Cox’s return, there has been much speculation as to who may be next in returning to the world of Marvel. One of the most vocal of those is actor Finn Jones who portrayed Danny Rand, aka Iron Fist. He felt that he wasn’t able to give the character justice and wished for the chance to do so.



Now some fuel has been added to the fire of his potential return. In a now-deleted Instagram post, Jones shared a photo of his duffel bag on what appears to be a hotel bed with a copy of Power Man and Iron Fist #125. The issue is notable for being the final issue of the series and the death of Danny Rand.







While nothing was confirmed, many were suspicious, especially after he deleted the post. Perhaps he, along with Mike Colter (Luke Cage), could return with them, either adapting or paying homage to the story.



If Danny Rand is indeed brought back to be killed off, this may tie into the rumor that Marvel will introduce a new female Iron Fist to take his place in a “passing of the torch” scenario. However, this rumor wasn’t confirmed either. It isn’t known how well fans may take this direction given the somewhat rejection of many recent “replacement characters” in the MCU.



What do you think? Is Iron Fist returning to the world of Marvel? Will they finally do the character justice? Or will they kill him and replace him with a female lead? Let us know your thoughts.



Source: CBR