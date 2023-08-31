Rumor: Elemental Series Could Be Coming To Disney+







Today, we have a new rumor for you. The latest Disney rumor is that a new show based on the ‘Elemental’ film is coming to Disney+. There is also a rumor about Disney doing a sequel for the film. Remember, this is simply a rumor at this time.

The rumor comes from Puck’s Podcast, where Jeff Brock apparently disclosed that Pixar was allegedly making the show ‘Elementals’ for the Disney streaming service, but they didn’t know if it was going to feature full-length episodes or shorts. Pixar has done shorts before, so it could go either way, but if true, shorts are quicker and cheaper, thus more appealing from a production standpoint.

Especially since the budget on this one was so high due to the element effects like fire and water, those effects are stunning. The film is visually stunning, and the effects are impressive. But the story wasn’t nearly as impressive.

Unless Disney wants to spend a lot more money on the same effects, they will either need to strip down the visuals or go for shorts. Unless they just reuse cut footage to make something “new.”

While ‘Elemental’ did better than initially thought, it did not do all that well.

Sure, it improved along the way, but still only came in at a little over $400 million on a $200 million budget. However, till you add theater cuts, marketing, residuals, etc., it likely barely broke even or made only a slight profit for the Walt Disney Company.

I’m scratching my head as to why Disney would throw more money at this property. When you adjust for inflation, the film falls just above ‘Cars 3’ and below ‘A Bug’s Life.’ Not exactly a “hit.”

One possibility is that they would focus on some of the other characters from the film, like Clod. Hence the name ‘Elementals.’

‘Elemental’ is made up of many characters. A lot of other characters were appealing to people like Clod. He was going viral on social media (especially TikTok) for a while. Perhaps they want to try to leverage that popularity for a show or sequel film.

Doing a sequel film really doesn’t make sense, given the slim-to-none gains of the first film.

The effects were time and cost-consuming. Short of using extra footage they already had, or stripping the animation down, it’s going to be costly. Would Disney want to spend the money on it?

Do they want to double down on it so they can use the IP in the theme parks or somewhere else? Who knows.

We shall see what happens. For now, it’s just a rumor.

What do you think? Comment and let us know.