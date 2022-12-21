RUMOR: Dwayne Johnson Migrating From DC To Marvel?

ATTENTION: THE FOLLOWING REPORT IS A RUMOR. PLEASE TAKE THE FOLLOWING STORY WITH A GRAIN OF SALT.



Warner Bros-Discovery is currently undergoing some big changes. Former Marvel director James Gunn and film producer Peter Safran were recently appointed co-heads of DC’s cinematic branch and have decide to clean the slate and reboot the universe.



This reboot included erasing the recent anti-hero film Black Adam, a film starring professional wrestler turned actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as the titular Shazam! villain turned hero. Johnson had reportedly been trying the get the project off the ground for years, and after finally being able to do so it sadly underperformed at the box office.







Days after Superman actor Henry Cavill announced that he would no longer be returning to play the iconic hero Johnson released a statement on his social media acknowledging that he too is stepping away from the DC Universe.



He posted the following statement:

One line in the statement did raise some eyebrows.



“James and I have known each other for years and have always rooted for each other to succeed. It’s no different now, and I will always root for DC (and Marvel) to win and WIN BIG.“



Some fans have interpreted this as a hint that he is either seeking or is in the process of gaining a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Two popular choices have been either as The Thing as part of the Fantastic Four or as Wonder Man.



However, it could also be that he is referring to James Gunn’s upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 film, which is his farewell to the MCU. Johnson could simply be wishing him good luck on that front.



What do you think? Was he simply referring to GotG3 or could The Rock be in talks to move from the DCEU to the MCU?



Source: comicbook.com