RUMOR: Disney Wants Two Star Wars Video Games A Year

ATTENTION: THE FOLLOWING REPORT IS A RUMOR. PLEASE TAKE THE FOLLOWING STORY WITH A GRAIN OF SALT.



It’s no secret that Star Wars is one of the biggest multi-media franchises of all time. Not just in things like movies, television, books, comics and toys, but also in video games. Some of the best games of all time come from the Star Wars IP.







Players can experience classic RPG stories with the Knights of the Old Republic series, amazing multiplayer experiences with the Battlefront series, action packed combat with the Force Unleashed series and fun adventures with the Lego Star Wars series.







With the Electronic Arts exclusivity license expiring multiple companies now have access to the IP, all with different ideas on how to bring the galaxy far, far away to our home consoles/computers. Multiple projects are currently in development at companies like EA, Ubisoft, Skydance and Quantic Dream are sure to give fans a great time.







But according to a recent report from Inside Gamer, Disney apparently wants to have at least two Star Wars games released every year.

We currently have eight AAA Star Wars games in development and it is believed that they will all release within a four year period with this pattern to continue afterwards.







With Disney trying their best to revitalize the Star Wars brand after multiple years of controversies surrounding creative decisions and management at Lucasfilm the company will do whatever they can to salvage the brand they bought almost 10 years ago. Licensing makes a lot of money, so lending their IP out to sell more product seems like the best way try and gain some traction.



What kind of Star Wars games do you want to see developed? Do you want anything based on a specific film/show or do you want an all new story?



Source: Inside Gamer