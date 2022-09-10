RUMOR: Disney To Adapt ‘Bluebeard’ As A Hand-Drawn Animated Film

ATTENTION: THE FOLLOWING REPORT IS A RUMOR. PLEASE TAKE THE FOLLOWING STORY WITH A GRAIN OF SALT.



For over a decade Disney’s theatrical animated films have been strictly computer generated. The box office disappointment of 2009’s The Princess and the Frog deterred Disney from making another big budget hand drawn film. The last hand drawn film by Disney was 2011’s Winnie the Pooh.









Fans have been asking Disney for a return to the traditional hand drawn method for some time, some preferring it over CGI animation. But now according to a recent rumor those calls might finally be answered.



The DisInsider a ‘trusted source’ has given then some information regarding a new hand drawn animated film in production at Disney; And apparently writer and director Jennifer Lee (known for co-creating the Frozen series) is said to be involved in some way.



According to the source the film will be an adaptation of the French folktale ‘Bluebeard’, written by Charles Perrailt and published in 1697. A rather dark and twisted story that may seem difficult to make a film for all ages with.







The story follows a young woman who marries a nobleman named Bluebeard. He had multiple wives in the past but each had mysteriously vanished. Bluebeard leaves for a journey but gives his wife a special key and tells her not to open the underground chamber. Upon her being curious she does so anyway and finds the bodies of all of his past wives.



It is certainly a dark and twisted tale, perhaps darker than things like The Hunchback of Notre Dame. Though Disney has made some dark stories in the past this may be cutting it a bit close.



We still have no conformation of this project’s existence. Though it would be good to see a return to 2D animation the supposed source material for this seems a bit off.



