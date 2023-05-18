RUMOR: Disney Super Smash Bros. Style Game In Development







ATTENTION: THE FOLLOWING REPORT IS A RUMOR. PLEASE TAKE THE FOLLOWING STORY WITH A GRAIN OF SALT.



Over the past few years, Disney has partnered with multiple studios to develop games based on their Disney/Pixar IPs. Games like Disney Melee Mania, Disney Speedstorm, Disney Mirrorverse, and Disney Dreamlight Valley, all in an attempt to cover various genres which appeal to different audiences.







But now, according to a recent “leak” via Reddit, it appears that Disney may be entering the brawling genre with a game titled “Disney Domination”.



The title is said to be similar to the popular Super Smash Bros. series from Nintendo. Oddly enough, Disney collaborated with Nintendo to allow Kingdom Hearts protagonist Sora to join Super Smash Bros. Ultimate in 2021.



With other major companies like Nickelodeon and Warner Bros. Discovery making their own games in a similar style, many believed that Disney wouldn’t be far behind. This was even referenced in the 2022 Chip & Dale: Rescue Rangers movie.



Nickelodeon released Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl in 2021:

Warner Bros. Discovery released MultiVersus in 2022:

The genre of brawling games cannot be understated, with Super Mash Bros. Ultimate selling over 30 million copies alone. Various other games over the years, like PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royal, Cartoon Network: Punch Time Explosion, and Kung Fu Panda: Showdown of Legendary Legends, each attempted to grab a slice of the pie.



Here are the details listed from the supposed leak on Reddit:

Disney Domination will feature up to 55 characters at launch, spread across a single-player campaign that features 60 stages.

There will be ‘so many’ online modes, including 12-player online battles, voice chat battles, ‘Disney Dominion’, missions, and more.

There will be a ‘Lounge’ in Disney Domination where players can go to share custom stages and other content.

It will boast a unique art style that ‘looks like something out of Unreal Engine 5’, and it’s supposed to be ‘edgy’.

Reportedly, it’s being developed by Square Enix, but that’s totally unconfirmed.

However, it should be noted that more often than not leaks on Reddit can be false and are just made up to try and spread either misinformation or lies. In fact, the original post itself was shortly deleted from Reddit without explanation.



Whether or not this “leak” has any credibility it has ignited the conversation with people even making roster wishlists.



What do you think? Is “Disney Domination” real or just another online hoax? Should Disney consider making their own crossover fighter like the rest? Would it be a full-priced game or free-to-play?



