Rumor: Disney Not Frontrunner For WWE Buyout

Yesterday we reported that WWE’s current contracts with Fox Sports and USA Network are set to expire later this year. With it comes discussions about the company being sold. According to MSNBC “WWE has hired JPMorgan to help the company advise on a potential sale, according to people familiar with the matter.” With a deal estimated to happen in the next three to six months.

The companies said to be possible purchasers of the WWE include: Fox Sports, Warner Bros. Discovery, Disney and Comcast.

However, a source has told us that while Disney has been interested for awhile, the frontrunners are rumored to be Comcast (NBC) or a Saudi-backed PIF (Public Investment Fund.)

WWE’s stock jumped up about 19% since the announcement of a potential sale. It has increased it’s market capitalization to more than $6 billion with the boost.

If Disney is indeed seriously interested in purchasing the WWE, will they once again want to get involved in a bidding war with Comcast? That’s what led to their overpayment for Fox.

Maybe Disney isn’t that interested as Bob Iger made a point of stating that he wasn’t going to pursue any major acquisitions in the near future as he was happy with the assets the company has. Plus, given their financial state as of late, would it be wise to overspend on something else?

I think we might have an answer in the near future. But for now the frontrunners are simply a rumor coming from sources.

