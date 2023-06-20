RUMOR: Disney Eyeing Broadcasting Deal With WWE







ATTENTION: THE FOLLOWING REPORT IS A RUMOR. PLEASE TAKE THE FOLLOWING STORY WITH A GRAIN OF SALT.



Disney has found itself in a bit of a financial situation as of late due to declining box office returns and slower-than-usual theme park attendance. The company, known to buy other companies, is unable to expand its empire at the moment.







For some time, going back to 2021, it had been rumored that Disney was interested in possibly acquiring World Wrestling Entertainment. The long-running pro wrestling company had apparently nearly signed a deal with Disney in the past to stream on ESPN+, but the deal fell through, and Peacock acquired the North American streaming rights instead.



It was even rumored earlier this year that Disney was listed as a potential buyer when rumors of the company being up for sale began to swirl. However, Endeavor, the parent company of the popular MMA federation UFC, stepped in and acquired a majority stake this past April.







But now it appears that Disney, unable to buy WWE, is interested in partnering with WWE by acquiring the broadcast rights for ESPN and FX. WWE’s contracts with Fox Sports and Comcast have expired, meaning that talks for a new television deal have opened up, and Disney is apparently one of the top names pushing for a deal.



The WWE-Peacock deal is set to expire in 2026, meaning that Disney may also be able to make a deal with them for streaming as well. Disney does own the rights to stream WWE content in certain overseas counties, such as Indonesia, through Disney+/Hotstar. So acquiring North American rights would be the next logical step.







Disney has also partnered with the XFL, another former Vince McMahon venture, for their exclusive broadcasting rights on ABC, FX, and ESPN.



What do you think? Will Disney be the next company to broadcast and/or stream WWE content? Will Disney want to integrate WWE into their theme parks like they did with WCW back in the 1990s?



Source: WDWNT