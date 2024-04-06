Search
Rumor: Disney Cruise Ship Employees Must Keep Costumes On Even If Ship Has Emergency

By Kambrea Pratt
A new rumor has people buzzing online. According to a British gossip site called Popb!tch Disney Cruise Line employees who are in costume must remain in full costume even if the ship has an emergency. If true, this sounds a bit unsafe for the employees in the costumes. However, the characters in costume could reduce some of the chaos during an evacuation event, but it sounds dangerous for those in costume.

“As one of the most tightly controlled brands on the planet, Disney has some very strict protocols aboard their cruises – especially regarding emergency evacuations.

For instance, if a Disney cruise is to be abandoned, any employee who is in costume at the time of the alarm sounding must stay in costume. They are not permitted to remove their heads and ruin the illusion for guests, so therefore have to navigate the deck dressed as a giant Mickey, Minnie, Chip, Dale etc.”

It doesn’t just end with the costumes. The rumor also states that if the ship is sinking, someone must go down to the costume area and lock it up so that the empty costumes don’t float to the surface.

“Elsewhere on the ship, it’s somebody’s job to head to the costume store and firmly lock it up. This is to ensure that if the ship does go down, the costumes go with it. They don’t want to risk the empty costumes getting loose and floating up to the top – leaving children traumatized by seeing Goofy’s lifeless body bobbing about on the surface.”

This one makes a bit more sense because costumes in the water could appear to be people who need help. Rescuers may spend time trying to save empty costumes and lose real people in the process. It’s probably one of the reasons they want those in costume to stay costumed, too, so no loose pieces end up floating in the water. 

Seeing a costume face down in the water could also be traumatic to some Disney Cruise Line guests as well. 

I just feel bad for the staff who have to wear costumes throughout an entire emergency or evacuation. The rumor only mentions costumes staying on during alarms and navigating the decks. Perhaps the rules change if they end up in the water. A Disney character costume would likely pull someone down quickly.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!

Source: Dmarge


