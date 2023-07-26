RUMOR: Disney Considering Delaying ‘Wish’ And Other Films To 2024







ATTENTION: THE FOLLOWING REPORT IS A RUMOR. PLEASE TAKE THE FOLLOWING STORY WTH A GRAIN OF SALT.



Disney is currently facing multiple cases of box office failures and disappointments. Both their 2022 lineup and first half of 2023 has seen multiple stinkers from Pixar’s Lightyear to Disney Animation’s Strange World to Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania to the Live-Action Remake of The Little Mermaid and Lucasfilm’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.







Now the current strike from the Screen Actor’s Guilt aka SAG-AFTRA has not just Disney but all of Hollywood in a tough situation. Multiple films and shows that were in production have since been halted, shelved, or outright canceled.



With the lack of content being developed, studios will have to rely on products that are already far along in the pipeline or are outright completed. This means that in order to fill gaps to stay face and keep investors happy, they will need to spread out their release schedules.







Now in a recent report via Bloomberg, Disney is apparently considering delaying even more films. This past June, Disney delayed the release of multiple Marvel, Star Wars and Avatar projects. Now, even more, may join the lineup.



According to the report, the films Poor Things and Next Goal Wins from Searchlight Pictures under 20th Century Studios will be pushed back to 2024. But the most shocking title is Disney’s upcoming animated film Wish, which is also being considered for a 2024 release.







The film Wish is meant to celebrate 100 years of the Walt Disney Company and be the company’s premier 2023 animated film (aside from Pixar’s Elemental). The very idea of delaying this highly anticipated film may be a disastrous move since the company traditionally relied on a Thanksgiving/Christmas release for its animated features. Having no film this year leaves it wide open for competitors.



What do you think? Would Disney risk delaying its 100th-anniversary animated film? Would it be best to release it in 2024? Let us know.



Source: Bloomberg