RUMOR: Deadpool & Wolverine Synopsis Reportedly Leaked







ATTENTION: THE FOLLOWING REPORT IS A RUMOR. PLEASE TAKE THE FOLLOWING STORY WITH A GRAIN OF SALT.



The highly anticipated Deadpool & Wolverine is inching closer to release. Seen as the penultimate film in the X-Men film franchise that began in 2000, we will see the world of the mutants finally cross with the world of the MCU.



While there have been many reports behind the scenes of multiple actors and actresses returning to reprise past non-MCU Marvel roles, nothing has been officially concrete to show off in the trailers. Not to mention, we don’t have an entirely clear picture of the main motivation in the story.







According to a new report via @DeadpoolUpdate on X, a synopsis for the film was leaked by accident via Zazzle. The synopsis has since been deleted, but not before they took a screenshot of the synopsis. It read:



“The Time Variance Authority, or TVA, was established in Loki as a bureaucratic organization that preserves the Sacred Timeline and monitors multiversal anomalies. But does the TVA, even with its power to manipulate space and time, know what it’s getting into when it recruits Wade Wilson – AKA Deadpool? Following a long-established bromance with Wolverine, played by Hugh Jackman, Deadpool, played by Ryan Reynolds, is about to team up with the adamantium man.“



“And not only will they be working to defeat a range of villains plaguing the Marvel universe, bub, but they’ll be gate-crashing the MCU franchise, too, and putting their own R-rated, 20th Century Fox-styled twist on some of our favorite moments from Phases 1-4! Expect to see a few cameos – along with some iconic costumes and personalized products – in our officially licensed store for Deadpool & Wolverine, below. Remember: we’re the best there is at what we do, and what we do best is very nice.“







Perhaps this will be more than a simple multiverse crossover, but a sort of “best of” for the MCU with the two out-of-place heroes witnessing these events for themselves. Hopefully, they will try to avoid changing history and wrecking space and time itself.

Of course, it’s just a rumor and is not confirmed.



What do you think? Are you excited to see these heroes take part in historic Marvel moments? Or is this a bit too jokey? Let us know.



Source: CBR