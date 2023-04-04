RUMOR: Deadpool 3 Will Be Connect To The Loki Series?







ATTENTION: THE FOLLOWING REPROT IS A RUMOR. PLEASE TAKE THE FOLLOWING STORY WITH A GRAIN OF SALT.



Ever since Disney required the X-Men characters to use as part of the MCU fans have been hopeful that Ryan Reynold’s take on Deadpool would be preserved. That and more turned out to be true as not only was Deadpool 3 confirmed to be happening, but that Hugh Jackman would also be appearing as Wolverine one last time (again).







Since then people have been speculating on what kind of adventure the mark with the mouth and his ill-tempered friend would embark on. But now it appears that we may have a clue as to what we might get.







In a recent episode of his podcast industry insider, Jeff Sneider stated that both Owen Wilson and Tara Strong will be appearing as Agent Mobius and Miss Minutes reprising their roles from the Loki Disney+ series. This indicates that the story will involve the Time Variance Authority in some shape or form.



The story could see the TVA “fixing” the timeline and integrating many elements from Fox’s X-Men universe into the overall MCU. Be it characters, events and even storylines. This might explain why we see Wolverine (or a different Wolverine) appear since the last time we saw him was in Logan.







Of course, seeing Deadpool get involved with the TVA sounds hilarious as seeing the ultimate fourth wall breaker mess with the space-time continuum could lead to some great comedic scenarios. Perhaps we could see other Marvel characters make cameos as he jumps from reality to reality, perhaps even meeting other versions of himself.



Deadpool 3 is set to release on November 8th, 2024. Are you looking forward to seeing Deadpool and Wolverine side by side on the big screen as part of the MCU?



Source: comicbook.com