Rumor: David S Pumpkins Is Coming To Halloween Horror Nights HHN 32







The popular Saturday Night Live character, David S. Pumpkins is rumored to be a special meet and greet for Halloween Horror Nights 32. Tom Hanks originally portrayed the character that has launched a Halloween cartoon special and various costumes as well as a repeat appearance on SNL in the ‘Haunted Elevator’ skit.

The original skit was clearly parodying an event like Halloween Horror Nights and the attraction itself seems like a play on the Tower of Terror.

According to WDWNT, the rumor indicates that he will be at the Peacock Halloween Bar behind Lombard’s Seafood Grille.

I really hope so. My kids love David S. Pumpkins. They used to watch the 2016 skit over and over again. When the “The David S. Pumpkins Halloween Special” came out a year later, they were all about it. Granted this was all 6-7 years ago, but the character stands the test of time.

Here is the original skit from SNL with the character and his two skeleton side kicks played by Mikey Day and Bobby Moynihan.

Of course, it’s all still rumor, but it’s very likely given that NBCUniversal is the parent company for SNL. Plus, I want to believe it’s true because I’m a big fan! (Fingers crossed.)

Any questions?

What do you think? Comment and let us know!

Source: WDWNT