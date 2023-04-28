Rumor: Daredevil Born Again Will Retain Netflix Canon







Marvel is currently making a new ‘Daredevil’ show for Disney+. ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ is filming, and Matt Murdock/Daredevil appeared in ‘She-Hulk’ on the streaming service. Many fans of the Netflix show, myself included, were hoping the new show would tie back to the older one. Now it seems it might if a new rumor is true.

According to a known Marvel rumor source, CanWeGetSomeToast, Daredevil will feature heavily in ‘Echo,’ and there will be an element of the show that ties back to the Netflix ‘Daredevil’ Season One show.

#Echo has something that will point to Daredevil (at least Season 1) being canon to the MCU 👀 pic.twitter.com/IkbS6YFmXn — CanWeGetSomeToast (@CanWeGetToast) April 21, 2023

CanWeGetSomeToast further said:

“Actually got some clarification on this. It points to ALL of Daredevil being canon to the MCU. Nice”

Actually got some clarification on this. It points to ALL of Daredevil being canon to the MCU. Nice https://t.co/BJBDNG0wCS pic.twitter.com/EGRP6AMFNC — CanWeGetSomeToast (@CanWeGetToast) April 24, 2023

CBR reported that Jack McBryan-@McBDirect has also heard that the first season of the Netflix show will likely remain in canon.

I have heard about a plot element in Born Again that directly refers to something that happened in Season 1 of Daredevil. Not like a surface level general DD thing, but a very specific event that happened in Season 1. Things are looking good for the canon crowd. https://t.co/RyzlnNqo1p — Jack McBryan (@McBDirect) April 24, 2023

It’s been implied for a while that the new show would not follow the canon of the old show, despite both Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio returning. However, the Netflix shows were rebranded Disney+ and added to the streaming service last year.

Of course, it’s just a rumor, but it comes from two separate sources. Sadly, we still don’t have word of Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) and Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) returning, but perhaps there’s hope?

