Rumor: Could Universal Studios Hollywood Already Be Planning to Expand Super Nintendo World?

Toward the end of 2022, we received images of the highly anticipated Super Nintendo World area at Universal Studios Hollywood. Based on an article by Drew Taylor at The Wrap, we now believe that the initially planned area in Hollywood may eventually get a power-up with a potential Donkey Kong roller coaster.

Super Nintendo World in Hollywood opens to the public on Feb. 17, 2023. That land will open with one attraction, “Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge.” Universal Studios Hollywood possesses limited space compared to Universal Studios Japan. The currently under-construction Universal’s Epic Universe in Orlando will open a Super Nintendo World area with far more space. Thus, the plan was to build Super Nintendo World with only one attraction.

Guests will be able to enjoy “Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge” soon in Hollywood, with the passholder previews starting this month. Still, if you have seen any photos of Universal Studios Japan’s version of Super Nintendo World, you know “Yoshi’s Adventure” exists. The Hollywood version will not have that.

According to The Wrap, Jon Corfino, vice president at Universal Creative, said about this difference, “Our geography is different. We have boundaries and limitations that are different than Osaka or Orlando,” Corfino also said, “We had to be mindful of the limitations of that but deliver the same basic experience.” Corfino expressed how Hollywood needed to be more creative to create the fun of Super Nintendo World with less space.

However, Drew Taylor wrote that. “…we’ve been hearing that Universal Studios Hollywood is already looking at an expansion for Super Nintendo World and a spot has already been carved out for a Donkey Kong-themed area that will include dining and retail opportunities plus a brand-new coaster.” A Donkey Kong-themed coaster will be opening in Japan in 2024 and is rumored to open in Orlando at Universal’s Epic Universe.

Taylor wrote, “From what we understand, the Donkey Kong coaster could open alongside its East Coast counterpart when Epic Universe is finally unveiled in 2025.” Of course, he emphasized that Corfino was tight-lipped about the possible expansion.

“I can say there are some fascinating things that are on the way,” Corfino said. In typical Universal Parks fashion, very little official information about any expansion or construction has been released. If Universal Studios Hollywood does build a Nintendo expansion and the rumors of another coaster opening there also are true, some major construction will be happening in Hollywood over the next few years.

Could a Donkey Kong roller coaster arrive at Universal Studios Hollywood? How excited are you by Super Nintendo World-themed lands coming to Universal Parks? Let us know in the comments below.