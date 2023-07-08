RUMOR: Channing Tatum To Appear As Gambit In Deadpool 3







ATTENTION: THE FOLLOWING REPORT IS A RUMOR. PLEASE TAKE THE FOLLOWING STORY WITH A GRAIN OF SALT.



Things seem to be getting crazy over on the set of Deadpool 3. The third and possibly final film in the series marks the end of an era, a farewell to the Fox-era X-Men as the property is merged into Marvel Studios and the MCU. Not only will Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool appear, but also Hugh Jackman will appear as the iconic Wolverine.







Recently a number of rumors have been tossed around over who would be returning from Halle Berry returning as Storm to Ben Affleck returning as the Fox-era Daredevil. We also have seemingly confirmed Jennifer Garner’s return as Electra. But now, something even crazier might be happening.



According to Instagram user @mytimetoshineh1, actor Channing Tatum will be appearing as X-Men member Gambit.



The reason why this report is rather interesting is due to the history behind the actor’s connection to the character. Originally Channing Tatum was scheduled to star in a solo Gambit film. Originally conceived in 2015, the film had various production setbacks due to either scheduling conflicts or creative differences with directors.







The film was still being planned for 2019 but was officially scrapped upon the infamous Disney acquisition of 20th Century Fox. Gambit, and over half a dozen ofter X-Men-related projects were either put on hold or outright canceled.



If the rumors about Tatum appearing as Gambit are true, this is a similar situation to what DC recently did with The Flash as actor Nicholas Cage appeared in a cameo as one of the various different Supermen that inhabit the multiverse as he was meant to play Superman in a canceled film called Superman Lives.



What do you think? Will Deadpool 3 be so meta that it will reference canceled films like Gambit?



Source: Gamerant