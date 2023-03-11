RUMOR: Brie Larson Causing Drama Behind The Scenes?







After multiple delays the upcoming MCU film The Marvels, sequel to the 2019 film Captain Marvel, is currently set to release this November in theaters. The film will team up the Carol Danvers version of Captain Marvel (Played by: Brie Larson), Monica Rambeau aka Photon (Played by: Teyonah Paris) and Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel (Played by: Iran Vellani).







As the release of the film gets closer more and more rumors about behind the scenes drama is causing some concern over the overall quality of the product. With reports of poor test screenings and potential reshoots some believe we may receive another delay.



But things may be worse than we think. A new rumor from the Hot Mic Podcast via industry insider Jeff Sneider suggests that Brie Larson herself is causing a lot of the drama behind the scenes.







In his report he says that Brie Larson herself is a “Nightmare” on set and has had multiple clashes with co-star Teyonah Paris. The reason why Brie is upset is that she has to share the spotlight with two other actresses and the the film is called “The Marvels” and not “Captain Marvel 2”. Films like Iron Man, Thor and Captain America all had proper sequels while she is now just one member of a group.



Sneider also went onto say that she feels that it should be “her movie” since she was originally cast as Captain Marvel long before any writers or directors were attached and that everything revolves around her and her character.



It’s no secret that the Oscar winning actress has been the center of controversy on multiple occasions for comments and endorsing NFTs. If Marvel themselves doesn’t seem to think she can hold a movie herself and needs supporting characters to back her up that could be an issue.



Will The Marvels be worth all of this behind the scenes drama when it eventually arrives in theaters? Or will Marvel have to rethink their strategy to save Phase Five of the MCU?



