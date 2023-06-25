RUMOR: Ben Affleck’s Daredevil To Appear In Deadpool 3







ATTENTION: THE FOLLOWING REPORT IS A RUMOR. PLEASE TAKE THE FOLLOWING STORY WITH A GRAIN OF SALT.



The third (and possibly final) entry of the Deadpool franchise is set to burst into theaters in May of 2024. Ryan Reynolds is returning as the popular 4th wall breaking assassin while X-Men series veteran Hugh Jackman will once again be playing Wolverine in a buddy-cop style adventure.







However, according to a recent rumor they are not the only Fox-era Marvel heroes returning for this outing. According to a recent report via Cinemablend, Ben Affleck was reported on the set of Deadpool 3 in an yet-to-be-announced role. However, since it has been rumored that Deadpool 3 will take advantage of the Marvel Multiverse to connect the Fox characters to the MCU this could mean the return of another hero.







In 2003 Ben Affleck portrayed Matt Murdock aka Daredevil in a solo outing. The film was meant to set up a possible series and potentially cross-over with the then-ongoing Fantastic Four and X-Men films under 20th Century Fox. However, due to a low box office and poor critical reception, those plans were scrapped. The film later received a spin-off in the form of Electra in 2005, starring Jennifer Garner.







This is a rather funny series of circumstances as Affleck had just finished his tenure as Batman with the old DCEU in the Multiverse crossover The Flash. The idea of Affleck returning as an old Marvel role in a similar film is quite a coincidence.



Deadpool 3 is looking to be the farewell of the old X-Men franchise that began in 2000. Aside from Hugh Jackman former X-Men actress Halle Berry has also been rumored. Who else do you think will appear in this wild and unpredictable adventure? Chris Evans’ Human Torch? Kelsey Grammer’s Beast? Let us know what you think.



Source: comicbook.com