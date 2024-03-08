RUMOR: Bambi Live-Action Remake Reportedly Looses Director







Last month, it was announced that the President of Walt Disney Motion Picture Studios, Sean Bailey, would be stepping down after 15 years at the company. Bailey is known for being the creative force behind Disney’s slew of live-action Remakes of their classic films. What started out as a for sure moneymaker quickly took a nosedive following the COVID-19 pandemic.



Bailey is being replaced with David Greenbaum, the co-president of Searchlight Pictures at 20th Century Studios, and will now hold the title of President of Disney Live Action and 20th Century Studios. Greenbaum reportedly works under the mantra of “Does this need to exist?” which is leading many to speculate if some of the in-development remakes will be axed. To which Bob Iger recently stated that many projects have indeed been scrapped.







Now it appears that we may have some hint or confirmation that one of them may be getting canceled as, according to a new report from The Wrap, the upcoming live-action Remake of the 1942 classic Bambi is now without a director. Oscar-winning writer and director Sarah Polley was originally attached to direct the film but is now reported to have quietly left the project for seemingly unknown reasons.



The project was briefly the subject of scrutiny when the film’s former writer, Lindsay Anderson Beer, said that they wanted to “modernize” the film. Their big concern was over the death of Bambi’s Mother and how it would potentially scar children psychologically as the original did. Yet the remake of The Lion King kept Mufasa’s death as it was a key motivator for the plot, as was the death of Bambi’s Mother in that film.







If Polley has indeed left the project as reported, it puts the film’s future into question, meaning that it could end up on the chopping block. But there are a number of people out there who would probably prefer this film not be made anyway.



What do you think? Do you believe that the Bambi remake is in trouble? Do you still want to see it remade? Or would you prefer it be canceled? Let us know.



