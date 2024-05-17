RUMOR: Austin Butler Eyed For Pirates Of The Caribbean Reboot







ATTENTION: THE FOLLOWING REPORT IS A RUMOR. PLEASE TAKE THE FOLLOWING STORY WITH A GRAIN OF SALT.



The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise has been in a bit of a pickle lately. Ever since the Johnny Depp/Amber Heard trial, many hardcore fans had been hoping for some reconciliation between Depp and Disney after the actor was unceremoniously let go following the abuse accusations.



Now it appears the series will continue as a reboot instead of another Jack Sparrow adventure. Another rumor claims that Jack Sparrow might make a cameo in the film, but the focus would be on a new generation. Actress Ayo Edebiri has been reported to be on the list of actors considered for the film. Now, we might have another name attached.







An anonymous source at the DisInsider answered a question regarding the actor’s potential involvement with the upcoming Live-Action Remake of Hercules via their mailbag. The source replied with:



“I have heard for the last couple years that Disney has wanted to work with Butler for quite some time and while Hercules was on the table, I heard that Disney wants him from Pirates of the Caribbean. Whether or not that happens is a completely different story.“







The 32-year-old actor began his career in small parts on Disney Channel sitcoms like Hannah Montana and Wizards of Waverly Place before getting into film with projects like Aliens in the Attic and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. In 2022, the actor got his big break by portraying the late music star Elvis Presley in Baz Lihrmann’s Elvis.



Seeing the rising star join the cast of a popular action franchise might be something he would want to add to his reuse. However, it depends on whether the fans will give him a shot following the Depp situation. Making a Pirates of the Caribbean film without Jack Sparrow is like having an Indiana Jones film without Indiana Jones.



