RUMOR: Austin Abrams Eyed To Play Sentry In Thuderbolts







ATTENTION: THE FOLLOWING REPORT IS A RUMOR. PLEASE TAKE THE FOLLOWING STORY WITH A GRAIN OF SALT.



Marvel’s upcoming film Thunderbolts has been having a few production issues regarding its development. Last year, the film underwent through massive rewrites to try and balance out the characters in the story. Then, shortly afterward, it got pushed back to 2025 following the multiple Hollywood strikes. Most recently, one of the film’s main actors, Steven Yeun, left the project.



The former Walking Dead star was meant to play the film’s antagonist, Sentry. The character first appeared in 2000 and is what would happen if Superman had a mental disorder that caused him to burst into fits of violent rage. While being an on/off member of The Avengers, the character is seen as highly dangerous.







Without a main antagonist driving the plot, there can be no film. Marvel has apparently begun looking at a number of potential actors to replace Yeun, and now they may have found one. According to insider @DanielRPK, Marvel is currently eyeing another former Walking Dead actor, Austin Abrams.



Abrams played the character of Ron Anderson in The Walking Dead, but is perhaps currently known for the character of Ethan in the drama series Euphoria. Aside from television, he has appeared in films such as The Kings of Summer, Paper Towns, Brad’s Status, Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, and Chemical Hearts.







While most of the cast is already assembled, not much is known about the plot other than that it is a group of Marvel villains/anti-heroes forced to undertake a dangerous mission, making them the Marvel equivalent of DC’s Suicide Squad.



Are you looking forward to the Thunderbolts movie? Do you think Austin Abrams will make a good Sentry if cast? Let us know your thoughts.



Source: comicbook.com