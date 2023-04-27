RUMOR: Adam Driver Possibly Considered For Fantastic Four







There is a new rumor about Adam Driver being considered for Mister Fantastic. Of course, it is simply a rumor and should be taken with a grain of salt.

The Fantastic Four is considered to be one of the first superhero families. Despite no real relation (aside from Johnny and Sue Storm being siblings), all the members became close and saved the world from many threats.







In 2019 when Disney acquired 20th Century Fox’s film division, they acquired the rights to X-Men and Fantastic Four. Fox had the films rights to the characters and released a duality of films with the 2005 film and the sequel Rise of the Silver Surfer in 2007. There was also a solo film from 2015 known as Fant4stic, now considered one of the worst superhero films ever made.







With the Fantastic Four now ready to join the MCU after missing out for the past 15 years, many have wondered who they would cast as the iconic heroes. John Krasinski played a multiverse version of Mister Fantastic character in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but he apparently won’t be returning.







A recent report from industry insider Jeff Snyder says that Marvel is considering Star Wars alumni Adam Driver for a role in the film. He said:



“I have, in fact, heard that Driver does have the offer. But this is what we talked about, I think it was five months ago; he was the very first name that we, or potentially anybody seriously anyway, had connected to Fantastic Four. I’d heard that he had gone in for Reed. I mentioned Doctor Doom as well, but he already basically played Doctor Doom in Star Wars.“







Driver would not be the first Sequel Trilogy actor to join the MCU. Oscar Isaac starred in the Disney+ original series Moon Knight. It would be interesting to see what Driver could bring to the world of Marvel since he has come a long way from Star Wars.



