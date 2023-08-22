Rumor: A Forth Buc-ee’s Store May Be Coming To Florida!







Earlier this month, we covered the exciting news that Florida would get its third Buc-ee’s location. Rumor has it that the upcoming Ocala location may be followed by a store in St. Lucie County.

During a county Planning and Development Services Department meeting, it was discovered that a large parcel of land was going to be used for a “travel center and fueling station.” This news comes from TCPalm via WFLA.

The plans state clearly “Buc-ee’s — Fort Pierce, FL.” So, it’s a little tricky to deny. However, a representative for Buc-ee’s declined to comment on the evidence.

Fort Pierce is roughly 120 miles Southeast of The Magic Kingdom on Florida’s East coast. This would make it the third Buc-ee’s location on the Sunshine State’s Atlantic side.

It could be some time until this one gets off the ground. However, we do know a few details.

The rumored travel center is a tad smaller than the Ocala spot:

73,000 square feet

733 parking spots

Ocala will have 80k square feet of retail space and 750 parking stalls. It’s unclear if Buc-ee’s Fort Pierce will have EV charging stations or how many fuel pumps will be available.

Unlike other interstate fueling depots, Buc-ee’s has become somewhat of a tourist attraction in Florida and other states. The store’s beaver mascot adorns all sorts of merchandise, and journeying to one is almost a right of passage now for Floridians.

Well-lit, clean, and welcoming is what Buc-ee’s is known for. It may not be Walt Disney World, but Buc-ee’s makes a nice break for our other sketchy filling stations.

If you cannot wait for these two stores to be built, you can always head to these other two:

2330 Gateway North Drive

Daytona Beach, Florida 32117

Daytona Beach, Florida 32117 200 World Commerce Pkwy

Saint Augustine, Florida 32092

Have you been to one of these stores before? Let us know about your experience in the comments section below.

[Source: WFLA]

[Source: TCPalm]